Enphase Energy (ENPH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $359.14 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enphase Energy stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

