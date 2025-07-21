Elyxium Wealth LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5%

ISRG stock opened at $518.62 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.90 and its 200-day moving average is $536.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

