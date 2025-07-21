Elyxium Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.69.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

