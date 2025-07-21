Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,267.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

