DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $107.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $237,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 607,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,919.33. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,731. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

