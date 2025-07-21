DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. DNOW has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 376.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,914,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,738 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,387,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,197,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 288,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

