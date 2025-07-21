Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $205.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

