DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

