Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) & Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Head to Head Analysis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deere & Company and Indoor Harvest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $51.72 billion 2.62 $7.10 billion $20.67 24.19 Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

This table compares Deere & Company and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 12.40% 24.39% 5.32% Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deere & Company and Indoor Harvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 0 12 8 1 2.48 Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00

Deere & Company presently has a consensus target price of $515.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Deere & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Summary

Deere & Company beats Indoor Harvest on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The Construction and Forestry segment offers machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling and timber harvesting. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The company was founded by John Deere in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

