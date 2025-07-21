Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – July 18th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is developing and delivering products or services—such as network protection, threat detection, and identity management—to safeguard digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a rapidly expanding market driven by rising cyberattack risks, evolving regulations, and growing corporate IT security budgets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.17. 16,789,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,032,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,092. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.24 and a 200 day moving average of $413.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.66. 4,613,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,758. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,098. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories