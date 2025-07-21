Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $46,000 in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $14.77 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.