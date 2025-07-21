Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $40,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BAP opened at $226.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $228.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.87%.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.