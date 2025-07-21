Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1,872.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

