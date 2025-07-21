Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $4,453,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,360 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

