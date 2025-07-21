Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 34 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $542.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,336,616. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.54.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

