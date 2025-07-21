Csenge Advisory Group Sells 141 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $734.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $769.62 and its 200 day moving average is $728.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The stock has a market cap of $289.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

