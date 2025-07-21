Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $117.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

