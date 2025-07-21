Critical Survey: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) & Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services 3.48% 7.52% 5.42% Dawson Geophysical -15.30% -46.25% -26.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $571.10 million 0.45 $18.40 million $0.88 13.11 Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.63 -$4.12 million ($0.30) -5.03

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ranger Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Dawson Geophysical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 402 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services that are used primarily for pump down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 66 wireline units and 29 high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; and coiled tubing, decommissioning, and snubbing services, as well as provides proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas streams. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

