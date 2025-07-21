Critical Analysis: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.23% 15.97% 1.41% Hope Bancorp 9.82% 4.60% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hope Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northrim BanCorp presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Hope Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $195.96 million 2.70 $36.97 million $7.52 12.75 Hope Bancorp $467.09 million 3.12 $99.63 million $0.78 14.60

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

