Coursera’s (COUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,662,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

