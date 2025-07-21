Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Context Therapeutics news, CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary acquired 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,606.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 80,010 shares in the company, valued at $51,206.40. This trade represents a 100.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 100,000 shares of Context Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 920,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,133. This represents a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 160,010 shares of company stock valued at $107,206. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,003,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,149,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272,435 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.