Comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & BP (NYSE:BP)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and BP are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. BP pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays out 73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP pays out -413.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 9.83% 23.98% 8.37% BP -0.62% 9.51% 2.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $91.42 billion 0.85 $7.53 billion $1.34 8.97 BP $194.63 billion 0.44 $381.00 million ($0.46) -69.59

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and BP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BP. BP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and BP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 1 6 1 3.00 BP 2 14 1 3 2.25

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. BP has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is more favorable than BP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras beats BP on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

