Comparing Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 10.15% 37.64% 5.18% SHF -386.19% -417.35% -131.56%

Volatility & Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

54.8% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lazard and SHF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.97 billion 2.06 $279.91 million $2.87 18.92 SHF $15.24 million 0.65 -$48.32 million $3.40 1.04

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lazard and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 4 2 0 2.00 SHF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lazard presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than SHF.

Summary

Lazard beats SHF on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

