Comparing Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) & The Competition

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kuehne & Nagel International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kuehne & Nagel International
|$28.18 billion
|$1.34 billion
|18.66
|Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors
|$6.81 billion
|$184.70 million
|13.73
Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Kuehne & Nagel International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kuehne & Nagel International
|4.68%
|41.13%
|10.28%
|Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors
|2.85%
|-6.69%
|2.80%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuehne & Nagel International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kuehne & Nagel International
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors
|365
|1338
|1515
|90
|2.40
As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 0.83%. Given Kuehne & Nagel International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kuehne & Nagel International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Kuehne & Nagel International competitors beat Kuehne & Nagel International on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.
