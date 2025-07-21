Community Financial System (CBU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Community Financial System to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Financial System to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Financial System Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. Community Financial System has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 523.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 122,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 37.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

