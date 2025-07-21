Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given a $60.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $60.00 price objective by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.37. 1,375,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 165,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Comerica by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.