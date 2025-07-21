Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £34,786.08 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,944 ($52.90) per share, for a total transaction of £34,786.08 ($46,661.41).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 137 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($51.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,293.68 ($7,100.85).

On Monday, May 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 117 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,928 ($52.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,595.76 ($6,164.67).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 3,974 ($53.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,900.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,517.39. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,620 ($35.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102 ($55.02). The stock has a market cap of £17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($48.96) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,850 ($51.64) to GBX 3,950 ($52.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

