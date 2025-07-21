City (CHCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect City to post earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. On average, analysts expect City to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Down 0.3%

CHCO stock opened at $124.98 on Monday. City has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39.

City Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at City

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In related news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $162,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,902.60. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock worth $339,590 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 82.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 34.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.