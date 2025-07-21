Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $184,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,188.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CHTR opened at $382.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.76 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

