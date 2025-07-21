Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $214,000 in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.13 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

