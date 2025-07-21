Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $220.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $288.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

