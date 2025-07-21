Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $112.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.