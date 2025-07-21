Centene’s (CNC) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price objective on Centene and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Centene stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. Centene has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 23.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,337,000 after buying an additional 208,908 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 82.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

