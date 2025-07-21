Cemex (NYSE:CX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Get Cemex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CX

Cemex Trading Down 1.4%

CX opened at $7.63 on Friday. Cemex has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cemex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,320,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,500,000 after buying an additional 20,698,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,806,000 after buying an additional 9,541,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,757,000 after buying an additional 1,127,293 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,809,000 after buying an additional 23,576,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,831,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 7,416,743 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.