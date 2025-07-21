Cemex (NYSE:CX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.
Cemex Trading Down 1.4%
Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cemex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
Institutional Trading of Cemex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,320,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,500,000 after buying an additional 20,698,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,806,000 after buying an additional 9,541,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,757,000 after buying an additional 1,127,293 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,809,000 after buying an additional 23,576,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,831,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 7,416,743 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cemex
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
