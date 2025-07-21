Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $413.88 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $419.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.62. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.