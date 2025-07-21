Casino Stocks To Research – July 20th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casino and gaming properties. They give investors exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, with revenues driven by consumer spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. Because their performance is tied to discretionary spending, casino stocks can be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 85,761,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Sharplink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,378. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $309.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.77. 2,054,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

