Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

NYSE COF opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.43. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

