Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4%

CM stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.