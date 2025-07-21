Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 1.4%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $78.98 on Monday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.