Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

