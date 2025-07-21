Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6%

CDNS opened at $315.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,355,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 686.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,103,000 after acquiring an additional 306,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 693.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.