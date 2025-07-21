Brokerages Set Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) PT at $73.19

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.90 on Monday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Evergy by 101.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Evergy by 98.7% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its position in Evergy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

