British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($50.97) to GBX 4,200 ($56.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($48.29) to GBX 3,900 ($52.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BATS
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2%
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($45.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.74 ($9,337.01). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 829 shares of company stock worth $2,751,446. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 ETFs to Buy as the One Big Beautiful Bill Rolls Out
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- As Bitcoin Hits New Highs, These 3 Stocks Could Explode
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.