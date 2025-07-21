British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($50.97) to GBX 4,200 ($56.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($48.29) to GBX 3,900 ($52.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

BATS opened at GBX 3,818 ($51.21) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,904 ($52.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,475.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,246.64. The company has a market cap of £84.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($45.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.74 ($9,337.01). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 829 shares of company stock worth $2,751,446. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

