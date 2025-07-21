Brian Edward Anderson Sells 7,158 Shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $127.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Belden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,418,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,043,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 277,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Belden by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 821,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 125,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Belden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 711,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

