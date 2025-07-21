Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 price target (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,453.15.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,702.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,022.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

