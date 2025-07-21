Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Insider Maciej Kurzymski Sells 1,012 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,588.96. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $199,025.07.

BE stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.10 and a beta of 3.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

