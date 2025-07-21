Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Blaize Price Performance

Shares of BZAI opened at $4.81 on Monday. Blaize has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Blaize during the first quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the first quarter valued at $694,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

