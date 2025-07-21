Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $31.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $357.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 97.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $50,048.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,664.34. This trade represents a 10.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.