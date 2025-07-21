Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Financial Survey

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurogene and Bio-Techne”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene $930,000.00 342.55 -$75.14 million ($4.35) -5.14 Bio-Techne $1.16 billion 7.04 $168.10 million $0.82 63.44

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Neurogene. Neurogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Neurogene has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neurogene and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bio-Techne 0 6 6 0 2.50

Neurogene currently has a consensus price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 106.65%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Neurogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neurogene is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Neurogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Neurogene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neurogene and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -36.16% -32.51% Bio-Techne 10.89% 13.17% 10.17%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Neurogene on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc., a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease. It has a license agreement with The University of North Carolina, the University of Edinburgh, Virovek, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.