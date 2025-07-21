Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.91. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

